US Woman And Her Two Children, Including 5-Month-Old, Die After Jumping Off Niagara Falls: Cops

A US woman and her two children died after jumping off Niagara Falls on Monday night, the Independent reported. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Chianti Means climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over the waterfall with her two children, a nine-year-old and a 5-month-old. Authorities reached the scene around 9 pm on Monday and determined that the family went over the rail on Luna Island, a popular sight-seeing point above the waterfall with a nearly 200-foot drop. Investigators also determined that the plunge was "intentional". "The circumstances remain under investigation," state troopers said.

"Investigation determined that three individuals, Chianti Means, 33 years old, Roman Rossman, 9 years old and Mecca Means, 5 months old all of Niagara Falls, NY crossed over safety guild rail and went over Niagara Falls on Luna Island (attached to Goat Island)," state police said in a news release, per the outlet.

"The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation. New York State Park Police and State Police search/rescue efforts were conducted with negative results. This incident deems no public threat to safety," the department added.

Ms Chianti, a mother of two, was a resident of Niagara Falls, where she lived with her children. As of Wednesday, there is no news about the discovery of their bodies, the New York Post reported.

The 33-year-old worked as a domestic violence counsellor, according to her LinkedIn profile, and graduated from school in nearby Buffalo. Shortly after the news of her death broke, tributes from friends and family started pouring in. "I have been speechless and crying and couldn't sleep at all," wrote friend Kayshawna Morgane on Facebook, adding, "My heart is broken. Mental health is no joke."

"I can't even bear to write a post about her and share memories.I am literally sick to my stomach and I can't even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children," said friend Mich Molina. "You really never know what anybody is going through," said another, Niesha Eukeya.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities are reportedly using unmanned aircraft and underwater units in the investigation.