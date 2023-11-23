Watch: Moment Speeding Car Goes Airborne And Crashes At US-Canada Border

The crash took place after the couple left the casino.

On Wednesday, a speeding car crashed in flames on the bridge linking New York state and Ontario at Niagra Falls. The deadly crash killed two people in the vehicle and sparked a security scare that closed four US-Canada border crossings, Reuters reported. The video of the exact moment the speeding car crashed at the Rainbow Bridge has surfaced on the internet.

The video shows a speeding car hitting a curb and a guardrail sending the vehicle airborne and into a secondary screening area, CNN reported. The media outlet reported that the man who was travelling with his wife in a Bentley had plans to attend a KISS concert in Canada but when it was cancelled, the couple went to a casino in the US instead. The crash took place after the couple left the casino.

See the video here:

Earlier, the crash prompted concerns that it might be a terror attack. "I want to be very, very clear to Americans and New Yorkers, at this time there is no indication of a terrorist attack," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters at a news conference Wednesday evening.

US Attorney Trini Ross reiterated the same at a separate news conference, saying, "Our preliminary investigation of the situation is that it was not terrorism-related but we will continue to stay vigilant. We will continue to make sure that the information we have is passed onto the public."

In a post on X, the FBI said that it found no terrorism nexus and no explosive materials after concluding its investigation at the Rainbow Bridge scene.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed and was closely following developments, AFP reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament "This is obviously a very serious situation."

The incident came on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, one of the busiest days for travel when millions of Americans take to the roads and skies.

Rainbow Bridge -- among the busiest crossings between Canada and the United States -- has 16 vehicle lanes and is normally open around the clock, according to US Customs and Border Protection.



