US Woman Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend After Being Blocked On Social Media

Sakiyna Thompson, a 31-year-old woman, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Kayla Hodgson, 23, in Tamarac, Florida, back in July 2022, the New York Post reported. The motive appears to be jealousy, stemming from Thompson's ex-boyfriend's relationship with Hodgson.

A jury ruled on Tuesday that Thompson killed her ex's new girlfriend because the other girl had blocked her on social media.

At the time of the incident, Thompson was two months pregnant. She testified that she had blacked out when the incident happened. When she gained consciousness, she realised that she had killed her.

Also Read | ChatGPT To Turn More Human? Decoding Co-Founder Sam Altman's Message

"I was walking in the blood," Thompson said in the court in Fort Lauderdale, further adding that it was an act of self-defence.

"I killed her because she took the glass from the Hookah and slashed me across my stomach. I felt like she was trying to hurt my baby."

Also Read | Baby Found Dead In Manchester Field Could Have Been Kept In Freezer For Months, Say Police

Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that the act was premeditated, as "jealous and insecure" Thompson flew from New York to Florida with the intent of confrontation.

As per reports, Thompson changed into Hodgson's clothes, attempted to clean the scene and discarded evidence. She was arrested in New York (August 2022) and extradited to Florida. She now faces life behind bars.

Meanwhile, Hodgson's loved ones sought justice and a GoFundMe was also set up for funeral expenses.