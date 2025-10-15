Baby Found Dead In Manchester Field Could Have Been Kept In Freezer For Months, Say Police

Police in the United Kingdom are still trying to find clues in an unsolved case of a baby girl whose remains were found last year in Ashtons Field, Little Hulton, Greater Manchester, BBC reported. The police said that she could have been put in a freezer for "two to three years" before she was found.

In the latest update, police released a photo of a garment, which was wrapped around the baby when she was found, urging her parents to come forward. The item was a pair of large pink and beige women's briefs with a distinctive cartoon donkey pattern, likely manufactured abroad (not UK).

The baby girl, named Baby Ava by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was discovered by a dog walker on November 20, 2024. She was born at 38-39 weeks, and the pregnancy may have been concealed or unregistered. She was buried in a 12cm deep grave but was found on top of a snow-covered field after possibly being disturbed by a fox, badger or some other animal.

Also Read | Shocking Video Shows Wild Fight At Texas Fast Food Joint Over Wrong Order

Police said that the tests of the fabric have yielded a DNA profile, but haven't led to the identification of the parents.

As quoted by Manchester Evening News, Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley, from GMP's Major Incident Team, who is leading on the case, said, "We have got to a point where we have more or less exhausted the various 'ologists' working on the case."

"What they have been able to narrow down - due to things like leaf litter and the soil type - is that Ava was placed, moved, to that site at Ashtons Fields no earlier than the beginning of November."

"So the time frame for movement to that site is from November 1 to November 20. That does not mean she was born at the beginning of November. She was very decomposed and a forensic pathologist has told us he cannot put a date on which day she was born."

Also Read | Amazon To Lay Off Up To 15% Of HR Staff Amid AI-Driven Restructuring: Report

"What I suspect is that she has been at the Ashtons Fields site, and she has been somewhere else beforehand. The level of decomposition indicates she could not have decomposed that quickly from November 1 to November 20. She has been somewhere else first."

"If she had been wrapped and put in a freezer, the expert says it could have been two to three years ago, when she was born. She could have been kept in a house, in a fridge, there are so many options and that is why a forensic pathologist cannot tell me when she was born."

"I think there would have been a trigger for the movement of her [to Ashtons Fields]. Something happened - either her family moved or someone else found out."

"The work the scientists have done has been outstanding. Narrowing down the time when she was left has helped."