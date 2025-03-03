UK Police Discover Remains In Search For Woman Murdered By Husband In 2013

Police searching near a main road in North Yorkshire believe they have found the remains of a woman murdered by her husband more than a decade ago. Rania Alayed was 25 when she was murdered by Ahmed al-Khatib in a Salford flat in June 2013 in what police at the time described as an "honour" killing, the Guardian reported.

A court heard that Khatib, enraged after Alayed left him, lured her to her death and later wore her clothing to deceive friends and family into believing she was still alive.

It was known that Alayed's body had been transported to North Yorkshire and buried near the A19. Despite multiple searches over the years, her remains had not been found.

However, following new information, Greater Manchester Police launched a fresh search in Thirsk on Monday, which led to the discovery of human remains. While formal identification is still pending, a police spokesperson stated, "We strongly suspect the remains are that of Rania."

#UPDATE | Officers searching for the body of murder victim Rania Alayed have discovered human remains in Thirsk.



Read more here: https://t.co/6fyQUFl6iL pic.twitter.com/wxpMTOPwRB — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) February 26, 2025

Alayed's son, Yazan, speaking on behalf of the family, described the discovery as "surreal" and said, "For the past 11 years, all we have wanted is to provide my mother with a final resting place. To finally be able to lay down a few flowers for her is more than I can ask for from this world."

Originally from Palestine, Alayed had moved to the UK with Khatib from Syria. Her marriage was marked by domestic violence, but after leaving Khatib, she was striving to build a better life for herself and her three children.

During the murder trial, the court heard that Khatib killed her while their children were in the next room. CCTV footage later captured him wearing her headscarf and jeans in an attempt to maintain the illusion that she was still alive.

Khatib was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years. A police detective involved in the case called it an "honour" killing, stating that Khatib's actions were driven by "outrage and jealousy" over Alayed's desire to take control of her own life.

"The contempt you showed for Rania in death matched the contempt with which you treated her in life," trial judge Mr Justice Leggatt told Khatib.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that forensic teams would remain at the Thirsk site in the coming days.

DCI Neil Higginson from the major incident team said: "More than a decade after her murder, we now strongly believe we have found Rania's body, bringing long-overdue closure to her family.

"Her murder was utterly horrific, and the uncertainty surrounding her remains has only deepened the pain for those who loved her. I hope we can now reunite her with her family so they can finally lay her to rest."