17 Dogs Seized in UK After 6-Year-Old Girl Injured In Dog Attack

The Greater Manchester Police has seized 17 dogs after a six-year-old girl was injured in a dog attack, a report in Independent said. The child is in stable condition in hospital after the attack on Sunday at a house in Ackers Lane, in the suburb of Carrington. The police had arrested three people after the incident, but were later released on bail, the outlet further reported. The police said four dogs were seized immediately after the attack and four more canines and nine puppies were later taken away.

The police said a van was also found in south Manchester as part of the investigation and is being examined.

Speaking to the BBC, detective inspector Matthew Dixon said it was a "fluid investigation" and made an appeal to the public for information.

The Greater Manchester Police has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident, the BBC further said.

In January, another scary incident was reported from the UK when a woman nearly lost her arm after being attacked by a dog.

According to a report in Metro, Rachel Anderson, 43, was babysitting a friend's children in 2018 when their pet Husky bit into her face and then savaged her arm in an attack that lasted for 45 minutes.

The woman suffered gaping wounds and had nearly a dozen surgeries to restore her arm.

The BBC said there have been 22,000 cases of out-of-control dogs causing injury in the UK in 2022, compared to the around 16,000 cases recorded in 2018.

The dog population in the country is estimated to have increased by 15 per cent but the cases of attack have risen by 37 per cent.