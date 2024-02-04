US Woman Accused Of Having Sex With Two Teenagers After Spat With Husband

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

A 38-year-old woman in the US was charged Friday with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sexual contact with two 15-year-old boys. According to the New York Post, Allison Leigh Schardin, a mother of two, was staying at the same hotel in Roseville as a boys' hockey team from Colorado. As per court documents, she started chatting to the teens in the hotel hot tub on January 14, telling them about her marital problems.

After all of them went back to their rooms, she sent one of the boys a Snapchat text saying that she had just had a fight with her husband and wanted to come to the teen's room. She reportedly asked the boys their ages and commented they were young enough to be her children. Despite that, she started discussing sexual topics with them and got into bed with two of the boys.

The two boys said they felt pressured into engaging in sexual acts with her while a third boy watched. They eventually asked her to leave. She later showed up at one of their hockey games and texted the two boys after they returned home, according to the charges.

Ms Schardin was arrested on Thursday and charged with charges of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

After her arrest, Ms Schardin told investigators that her husband and two children went to the hotel for a staycation and that she had made casual conversation with the boys around the pool, Star Tribune reported. She admitted having sexual contact with two of the boys and asking them for a condom, but she "claimed she wasn't going to go through with 'it.''

In a similar case, a 24-year-old former teacher in the United States recently admitted to sexually abusing students as young as 13. According to the New York Post, Cassidy Kraus was accused of sending obscene material to minors using the social media platform Snapchat. She was also accused of engaging in sexual activity with the minors. Kraus "knowingly disseminat[ed] obscene material" via Snapchat to one boy between January and May 2022, and to two others between January and June 2023 - the latter just before her marriage,