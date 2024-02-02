Former US Teacher Admits To Engaging In Sexual Acts With Students As Young As 13

Kraus worked for the IKM-Manning Community School In Iowa. (Representative pic)

A 24-year-old former teacher in the United States is facing 33 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing students as young as 13. According to the New York Post, Cassidy Kraus, who resigned from IKM Manning School after the allegations surfaced, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child and three counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors. Authorities said that all of her charges stem from incidents that took place in 2022 and 2023 in Iowa. They involved three boys between the ages of 13 and 14.

According to the Post, Kraus worked for the IKM-Manning Community School In Iowa. She tendered her resignation last year in August after the abuse against at least three boys first emerged. The allegations also prompted her husband Zachary to file for divorce.

The 24-year-old was accused of sending obscene material to minors using the social media platform Snapchat. She was also accused of engaging in sexual activity with the minors. Kraus "knowingly disseminat[ed] obscene material" via Snapchat to one boy between January and May 2022, and to two others between January and June 2023 - the latter just before her marriage, the outlet reported.

Further, as per the complaint, the former teacher committed lascivious acts against a 13-year-old in May 2022 by "fondling or touching" him. She also had sexually abused a 14-year-old boy by "performing sex acts" between January 17 and January 13, 2023.

Now, Kraus is facing a maximum of 33 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11.

Meanwhile, last month, another woman who used to work as a teacher in Arkansas, in the United States, pleaded guilty to having sex with a high school boy up to 30 times. Thirty-three-year-old Heather Hare first made headlines in 2020 when her students bid her goodbye on a television programme after her online class was discontinued during the pandemic. She was arrested in April 2023 when a 17-year-old student came forward to report her repeated abuse.

The student, identified as JR, told the police that he met Ms Hare on the first day of his senior year at Bryant High School in 2021. "Hare began one-on-one counseling sessions with the minor victim, eventually giving him her personal phone number and primarily communicating with him through Instagram and Snapchat. At one point, Ms. Hare told J.R. that she had a dream of them having sex," the Post quoted Assistant US Attorney John Ray White as telling the court.