Former US Teacher Pleads Guilty Of Having Sex With High School Student 30 Times

Former teacher Heather Hare broke down in court during the hearing.

A woman who used to work as a teacher in Arkansas, in the United States, has pleaded guilty to having sex with a high school boy up to 30 times. Thirty-three-year-old Heather Hare, now married, could face life sentence after found guilty of transporting a minor across state lines for unlawful sexual activity, as per a New York Post report. Ms Hare first made headlines in 2020 when her students bid her goodbye on a television programme after her online class was discontinued during the pandemic.

She was arrested in April 2023 when a 17-year-old student came forward to report her repeated abuse.

The student, identified as JR, told the police that he met Ms Hare on the first day of his senior year at Bryant High School in 2021.

"Hare began one-on-one counseling sessions with the minor victim, eventually giving him her personal phone number and primarily communicating with him through Instagram and Snapchat. At one point, Ms. Hare told J.R. that she had a dream of them having sex," the Post quoted Assistant US Attorney John Ray White as telling the court.

"The minor victim and Hare had sex approximately 20 to 30 times throughout the 2021-2022 school term, including multiple times at her Conway residence, in her vehicle, and in her classroom and parking lots at Bryant High School," the prosecutor further said.

One of the sexual encounters took place during a school trip in 2022. "J.R. advised they planned to have sex on the trip and not have to worry about being caught. Hare did come to his hotel room and the two engaged in sex," said Mr White.

The former teacher broke down in court when asked if the account was accurate.

"Yes, sir," she replied, sobbing softly before confirming she pleaded "guilty".

She also made a plea deal seeking 13 years in prison. But, the judge has not revealed whether he has accepted the deal, the Post report said. This opens the possibility of a life sentence.