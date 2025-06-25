Advertisement

US Will Not Add New Sanction On Russia For Peace Deal: Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio added that President Donald Trump will "know the right time and place" for new economic measures against Russia

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Will Not Add New Sanction On Russia For Peace Deal: Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio said United States will not impose further sanctions on Russia.
  • US will not impose further sanctions on Russia yet to keep negotiation options open
  • Marco Rubio said more sanctions could end chances for ceasefire talks with Russia
  • President Trump will decide the right time for new economic measures against Russia
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico that the United States will not impose further sanctions on Russia yet, and still wants room to negotiate a peace deal.

"If we did what everybody here wants us to do, and that is come in and crush them with more sanctions, we probably lose our ability to talk to them about the ceasefire and then who's talking to them?," Rubio told Politico in an interview on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Rubio added that President Donald Trump will "know the right time and place" for new economic measures against Russia, and that the administration is working with Congress to make sure they allow Trump the appropriate flexibility, Politico reported.

"If there's an opportunity for us to make a difference and get them (Russia) to the table, we're going to take it," Rubio said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, NATO Summit
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com