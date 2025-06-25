US Will Not Add New Sanction On Russia For Peace Deal: Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico that the United States will not impose further sanctions on Russia yet, and still wants room to negotiate a peace deal.

"If we did what everybody here wants us to do, and that is come in and crush them with more sanctions, we probably lose our ability to talk to them about the ceasefire and then who's talking to them?," Rubio told Politico in an interview on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Rubio added that President Donald Trump will "know the right time and place" for new economic measures against Russia, and that the administration is working with Congress to make sure they allow Trump the appropriate flexibility, Politico reported.

"If there's an opportunity for us to make a difference and get them (Russia) to the table, we're going to take it," Rubio said.

