US Will Have Enough Vaccine Supply For All Adults By End May: Biden

President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States would have sufficient vaccine supply by the end of May to inoculate the US adult population.

"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," said Biden -- who last month had forecast it would take until the end of July to amass that many doses.

"That's progress. Important progress. But it is not enough to have the vaccine supply," Biden said. "We need vaccinators, people who put the shots in people's arms, millions of Americans' arms."

