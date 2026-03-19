80 Years After Hiroshima Horror, Japan Drawn Into Iran Nuke Crisis By Trump

Eighty years after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing over 2 lakh people, the Trump administration is now urging Japan, the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack, to help counter Iran's growing nuclear ambitions.

What Trump Wants From Japan

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed allies, including Japan, to step in as tensions escalate in the Middle East. With European partners reluctant, Washington is now pushing Tokyo to play a more active role.

At the centre of the request is the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical route for global oil and gas supplies. Trump is expected to urge Japan to deploy minesweepers and maritime forces to help secure and reopen the passage as the Iran conflict drags into its third week.

He has also ramped up pressure publicly, arguing that Japan's heavy dependence on Middle Eastern oil and decades of US security support obligate it to act.

Why Japan Is Hesitant

Japan's post-war identity is rooted in pacifism and nuclear disarmament, shaped by the trauma of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has acknowledged that talks with Trump will be "very difficult". She faces legal and political constraints at home, including Japan's pacifist constitution, which limits the use of force strictly to self-defence.

Public sentiment is also firmly against involvement. A recent poll showed only 9 per cent of Japanese support US-Israeli military action against Iran, underscoring the domestic risks of any military commitment.

Strategic Pressures Behind The Scenes

Beyond the immediate crisis, Japan is navigating a broader strategic dilemma. While managing US demands in the Middle East, Tokyo is also seeking assurances that Washington remains committed to the Indo-Pacific.

Japan views China as a growing security threat, particularly around the East China Sea and Taiwan. But recent US troop movements from Japan to the Middle East have raised concerns about weakening regional deterrence.

Takaichi is expected to raise these issues directly with Trump.

A Shift In Japan's Role?

Japan is likely to formally notify Washington of its intent to join the US-led "Golden Dome" missile defence initiative during the March 19 summit.

The project, launched by the Trump administration, aims to strengthen America's missile defence systems amid concerns over advanced weapons from China and Russia. Japan's role could include co-developing or producing missiles to replenish US stockpiles strained by conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

Though historically constrained in arms exports, last year, it supplied Patriot missile systems to the US systems now used in both the Gulf and Ukraine.