US Wildlife Officials Ask Residents To Help Stop Invasive 4-Foot Tegu Lizards

Wildlife officials in parts of the US are urging residents to kill and report sightings of large, invasive lizards that have been spreading across southern states, Fox Weather reported. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has urged residents in the southeastern part of the state to kill any Argentine black and white tegu (Salvator merianae) they come across. These creatures aren't native to the US, but are quickly becoming a problem for the ecosystem.

"If you're not in a position to use a firearm or something like that, try to document it with a photo and let us know. We can perhaps give some guidance or maybe help try to put a trap out or something like that," Daniel Sollenberger, a senior wildlife biologist with the DNR's Wildlife Resources Division, told Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB).

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The reptiles, which can grow up to 4 feet long, are native to South America. They were introduced through the pet trade and have since established wild populations, especially in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Officials warn that tegus threaten native wildlife by eating eggs, small animals, and ground-nesting birds, and can also damage crops and property. They may also carry exotic parasites as well as harmful bacteria, including Salmonella.

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State agencies have launched control programmes and are asking the public to assist. Residents are advised to humanely euthanise tegus if encountered and to report sightings to local wildlife departments. Local reports have mentioned that trapping and removal efforts are underway in hotspots.

Experts stress that early action is key to preventing the lizards from expanding further, because their population could grow rapidly and cause long-term ecological damage without intervention. The call to action reflects a broader push to manage invasive species before they become entrenched.