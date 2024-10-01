US Warns Iran Of "Serious Consequences" If It Attacks Israel

The United States Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant and reiterated "serious consequences" for Iran if Tehran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel.

The Pentagon Chief discussed security developments and Israeli operations with counterpart Gallant and made it clear that the US supports Israel's right to defend itself.

"I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant today to discuss security developments and Israeli operations. I made it clear that the United States supports Israel's right to defend itself. We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hizballah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," Austin said, sharing a post on X on Tuesday.

The US Defence Secretary in his talks to Gallant, further ensured that the US is "well-postured to defend" US personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran.

He said, "I reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border and made clear that the United States is well-postured to defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the face of threats from Iran and Iran-backed terrorist organizations and determined to prevent any actor from exploiting tensions or expanding the conflict."

"I reiterated the serious consequences for Iran in the event Iran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel," Austin added.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched precision strikes on the Lebanese capital in Beirut on September 27, which led to the death of Hassan Nasrallah.

Following the death of Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face consequences and that no location in Iran or West Asia is beyond Israel's reach.

Netanyahu called Nasrallah the "main engine of Iran's axis of evil" and added, "Nasrallah was not just another terrorist, he was the terrorist. He was the axis of the axis, the main engine of Iran's axis of evil. He and his people were the architects of the plan to destroy Israel. He was not only operated by Iran, he also frequently operated Iran."

