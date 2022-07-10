US Urges Sri Lanka Leaders To Work "Quickly" To Achieve Economic Stability

A State Department spokesperson said that any new government should "work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people's discontent."

US Urges Sri Lanka Leaders To Work 'Quickly' To Achieve Economic Stability

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that he will resign from his post.

Bangkok:

The United States on Sunday urged Sri Lankan leaders to act quickly to seek long-term solutions after the president was chased from his residence and announced his resignation.

Any new government should "work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people's discontent," a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Thailand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.