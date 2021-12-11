Joe Biden Calls Deadly Tornadoes 'Unimaginable Tragedy'

Joe Biden said that tornadoes "unimaginable tragedy."

President Joe Biden said Saturday that a string of deadly tornadoes that ripped through Southern and Midwest states were an "unimaginable tragedy."

"To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We're working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue," Biden tweeted as a half dozen states worked to assess the damage and fatalities from the violent weather overnight Friday into Saturday.