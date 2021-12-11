Joe Biden Calls Deadly Tornadoes "Unimaginable Tragedy"

"We're working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue," Joe Biden tweeted.

Washington, United States:

President Joe Biden said Saturday that a string of deadly tornadoes that ripped through Southern and Midwest states were an "unimaginable tragedy."

"To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We're working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue," Biden tweeted as a half dozen states worked to assess the damage and fatalities from the violent weather overnight Friday into Saturday.

