US Teens, In Stolen Car, Caught After High-Speed Chase Ends In Ball Of Fire

Two teenagers led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash leaving both suspects arrested and facing multiple charges. Nineteen-year-old Michael Howell-McGlynn and Kristine Elisabeth Romero were on Thursday pulled out from the burning wreckage of a stolen 2015 Subaru Forrester after a dramatic pursuit through Berthoud, Colorado, US.



The chase began after 4 am when officers from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office spotted the Subaru idling in a parking lot. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspects accelerated quickly, reaching speeds exceeding 160 kmph. As the teens neared an intersection, officers attempted to stop them by ramming their car. The Subaru struck a curb, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames.



Despite the intense heat and smoke, officers managed to pull Howell-McGlynn and Romero from the vehicle, recovering a rifle from the wreckage. Both teens were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and later booked into the Larimer County Jail.



Howell-McGlynn faces charges of reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, and vehicular eluding, resulting in bodily injury to another. Romero is charged with conspiracy to commit a class 4 felony and an outstanding warrant for assault on a peace officer.



In their mugshots, Howell-McGlynn appeared battered, his head wrapped in bandages with blood trickling down his chest, while Romero displayed a striking look with her two-toned hair, metallic silver eyeshadow, and a swollen, bloodied lip.



Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen condemned the reckless behaviour, saying, “This driver's reckless behaviour shows a disturbing disregard for the safety of others. Our deputies will continue to protect this community and apprehend dangerous criminals who threaten lives and property in Northern Colorado,' as per the NY Post.