US Teacher, 30, Arrested After Video Call With Minor Student. She Was Nude

An American substitute teacher has been arrested and charged after officials claimed she had inappropriate electronic communication with a minor. Suspect Krystal Sims, 30, of Cave City, is charged with a felony: using electronic communication to solicit, procure or promote sexual activity with a minor.

Law enforcement of the Barren County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation after discovering that Sims contacted a male minor to set up a sexual encounter, according to a uniform citation obtained by WCLU Radio.

According to deputies, the child claimed that shortly after Sims became his substitute teacher, he accepted her friend request on Snapchat and the two began talking about meeting in Cave City.

The student recorded a telephonic conversation on August 22 in which a woman asked if he would be coming to meet her, according to records. The recording reportedly shows a portion of the conversation before it switches to a video call, in which Sims allegedly appeared naked in the shower, exposing her breasts.

The student added that several people in the room at the time of the video conversation confirmed seeing her, according to The New York Post.

In an interrogation with deputies in early October, Sims admitted that the voice on the recorded call was hers, but she denied that they ever met in person. The alleged encounter was merely to allow the student to apologise "for the way he had acted in class," she informed police.

She added that there was never any physical contact between the two and that they never met outside of class. Kims reported that while she was a substitute, several male children tried to friend her on social media, but she turned them down.

Sims was taken into custody at the Barren County Detention Centre after being detained on October 2 and was freed on a monetary bond of $25,000 on October 6. She will be prosecuted on October 8.

Sims is reportedly accused of "procuring a minor by electronic means," a criminal offence that, if found guilty, may have major legal repercussions.

The name of the school district where Sims worked as a substitute teacher is currently unknown, and neither her attorney nor the district has released a statement.