"India's Keyboard Minions": Trump Aide After Tariff Claim Fact-Checked On X

Even as India and the United States decided to resume their trade talk, President Donald Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, continued his rant over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. The US official also blasted the Indians for fact-checking his viewpoint on tariffs, claiming India's "keyboard minions" were using "Community Notes" on X to "bury the facts."

"India's keyboard minions are hijacking X's Community Notes to bury the facts. They're furious about losing unfettered access to US markets-even as India, the Maharaja of Tariffs, keeps some of the world's highest trade barriers," he wrote on X.

He doubled down on his earlier claim that India's steep tariffs on US imports were costing American jobs. He also claimed that New Delhi's purchase of discounted Russian oil was "purely" profit-driven, and revenues from it are funding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

They're furious about losing unfettered access to U.S. markets—even as India, the Maharaja of Tariffs, keeps some of the world's highest trade barriers. pic.twitter.com/d72WoebqIa — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 9, 2025

Navarro claimed that when he posted these so-called "facts" on X, "frenzied Indian partisans swarmed and cobbled together a flimsy Community Note to protest the truth."

"Let's be clear: The U.S. doesn't need unfair trade with India. But India desperately needs access to U.S. markets and schools and intends to continue taking U.S. jobs. Indian propagandists - and their government masters can tantrums all they want," he added in another post.

Navarro's meltdown came after his poll on X against India backfired, with most users disagreeing with his viewpoint. Instead of facing facts about Indian oil purchases from Russia, he alleged that the Indians of twisting the results of a poll he had posted on X.

His remarks came on a day when US President Donald Trump announced that India and the US are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers.

Trump, in a post on social media, said he was looking forward to speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming weeks. "I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!"