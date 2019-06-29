US Slaps Sanctions On Son Of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

The latest US action comes as Nicolas Maduro moves to consolidate his hold on power. (FILE PHOTO)

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for serving in his father's "illegitimate regime."

The action freezes any assets Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra has in the United States and bars American individuals or institutions from doing business with the 29-year-old.

"Maduro relies on his son Nicolasito and others close to his authoritarian regime to maintain a stranglehold on the economy and suppress the people of Venezuela," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in announcing the action.

"Treasury will continue to target complicit relatives of illegitimate regime insiders profiting off of Maduro's corruption."

The latest US action comes as Maduro moves to consolidate his hold on power after what Caracas called a failed coup attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, is recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela's acting president.

In targeting Maduro's son, the Treasury noted that he was a member of the pro-government Constituent Assembly, which Maduro has used to sideline the National Assembly.

The US statement slammed the Constituent Assembly as having been "created through an undemocratic process instigated by Maduro's government to subvert the will of the Venezuelan people."

It also said that Maduro Guerra "has profited from Venezuelan mines along with Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores," and engaged in propaganda and censorship efforts on behalf of his father's government.

The US had previously sanctioned the Venezuelan president and eight members of the Constituent Assembly, as part of a wide-ranging effort that has also targeted the government's oil revenues and access to international financial markets.

Failed "coup" attempt

The new sanctions came in a week of bubbling tensions.

On Thursday, the US government announced indictments of two Venezuelans on money laundering charges, including Maduro's former electric power minister and another top ministry official.

The country's electrical grid was hit with major, days-long outages in March, another sign of crumbling infrastructure and services that have contributed to a mass migration of Venezuelans.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan government said it foiled a plot to assassinate Maduro, who accused the United States, Colombia and Chile of complicity.

At least six of the alleged plotters were arrested, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said.

Maduro has claimed to have been a target of assassination plots before, including an apparent attempt to blow up a drone near him at a military parade in August 2018.

His former intelligence chief, Christopher Figuera, arrived in Washington this week after fleeing Venezuela in May following Guaido's failed attempt to spark a military uprising on April 30.

Figuera told the Washington Post he had plotted with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino and Supreme Court chief Maikel Moreno to oust Maduro during the uprising, but they got cold feet.

Both Padrino and Moreno remain in office.

