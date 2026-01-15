US Seizes Another Venezuelan Oil Tanker Ahead Of Trump-Machado Meeting

The United States has seized another Venezuela-linked tanker, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The seizure marks the sixth vessel targeted in recent weeks that was either carrying Venezuelan oil or had done so in the past.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the seizure took place in the Caribbean, but did not identify the vessel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)