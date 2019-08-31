Mike Pompeo's Remark Would Make Talks With US More Difficult: North Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently made remark about "North Korea's rogue behaviour"

A recent remark by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about "North Korea's rogue behaviour" would make talks with the United States more difficult, the North Korea's KCNA news agency on Saturday quoted its vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, as saying.

Mr Pompeo's comment was unreasonable and provocative, Ms Choe said, according to the agency.

