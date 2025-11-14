"Disguised Hostile Act": North Korea Opposes G7 Push For Denuclearisation

North Korea's foreign minister Choe Son Hui denounced the joint statement released by G7 countries, state media KCNA reported on Friday, saying she opposed their push for the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

The joint statement, announced on Wednesday after a gathering of foreign ministers in Canada, said the G7 countries condemned North Korea's nuclear weapons program and reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearisation" of the country.

Calling the statement a "disguised hostile act," Choe said such a demand ignored North Korea's constitution.

"In the present grim geopolitical environment, the possession of nukes is the most correct option to deter the most dangerous and hostile states," Choe was quoted as saying by KCNA.

