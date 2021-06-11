US Secretary Of State Presses China On Covid-Origin, Taiwan In Rare Call

Antony Blinken also called on Beijing to cease its pressure campaign against Taiwan. (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged China to show more transparency on the origins of Covid-19 and ease pressure on Taiwan in a rare call with a top Chinese official.

Blinken, speaking by phone from the Group of Seven summit in England to Politburo official Yang Jiechi, "stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency regarding the origin of the virus" including allowing World Health Organization experts back to China.

"He also called on Beijing to cease its pressure campaign against Taiwan and peacefully resolve cross-Strait issues," a State Department statement said.

