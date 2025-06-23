No Casualties Reported In Iran Missile Attack On US Base In Qatar

- No Iranian attack was detected at any US military base except in Qatar
- There was no impact on the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, claims US
- Air defence systems were activated at US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq
Iran fired ballistic missiles at a US base in Qatar on Monday but there are no known American casualties or damage to the facility, a US defense official said.
"I can confirm that Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today. At this time, there are no reports of US casualties," the official said.
"We are not aware of any damage to the installation at this time," the defense official added.
The Iranian attack came after Washington's forces struck three of Tehran's nuclear sites with bombs and missiles over the weekend.
The massive Al Udeid base -- which hosts thousands of American personnel -- includes the forward headquarters of the US Central Command as well as of its air and special operations forces.
