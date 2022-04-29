US Reports First Human H5 Bird Flu Case: All You Need To Know

Avian influenza A viruses have been isolated from more than 100 different species of wild birds.

The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States has been confirmed in a prison inmate in Colorado, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed.

The person tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus and was involved in the culling of poultry presumed to have had H5N1 bird flu, the CDC said in a statement, as reported by new agency Reuters.

The agency, however, did not reveal the neuraminidase subtype of the virus - the N portion of an influenza A virus' name.

What is known about the infected person?

The health officials in Colorado say that the man, just short of 40, experienced only fatigue. He is now in isolation and being treated with the flu antiviral oseltamivir, the added.

A statement from Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment said he is incarcerated at a state correctional facility and was culling poultry as part of a pre-release employment program. The CDC confirmed the result from his nasal specimen on April 27.

What the authorities have said?

“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low,” said Dr Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement. “I am grateful for the seamless collaboration between CDC, Department of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and CDPHE, as we continue to monitor this virus and protect all Coloradans.”

What is avian flu?

According to CDC, it refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

Avian influenza A viruses have been isolated from more than 100 different species of wild birds around the world, the agency further said.

Infected birds can shed avian influenza A viruses in their saliva, nasal secretions, and feces. Susceptible birds become infected when they have contact with the virus as it is shed by infected birds.