Facebook Vows To Restrict Users If US Election Descends Into Chaos: Report

Facebook had drawn up plans for handling a range of outcomes, report said (Representational)

Facebook Inc will take aggressive measures to "restrict the circulation of content" on its platform if November's presidential election descends into chaos or violent civic unrest, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing a company executive.

The company had drawn up plans for how to handle a range of outcomes, including widespread civic unrest or "the political dilemmas" of having in-person votes counted more rapidly than mail-in ballots, the report said, citing an interview with Nick Clegg, Facebook's head of global affairs.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)