'Might Not Know For Months': Trump On Vote Result

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday the result of the November 3 election may not be known for months, and deflected when asked if he would accept the outcome.

"We might not know for months," Trump said of the results, adding later: "This is not going to end well."

"I'm urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully," he said.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden pledged to accept the vote results as the pair squared off in a bitter first televised debate, answering: "If it's me, if it's not me, I'll support the outcome."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)