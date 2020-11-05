Donald Trump Campaign To Challenge Pennsylvania Vote Count

The Trump campaign accused electoral officials of prohibiting its "observers" from approaching closer to 25 feet (7.6 meters) to vote counters in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump mounted similar challenges in crucial election sates of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it was suing to halt the counting of votes in Pennsylvania, after mounting similar challenges in fellow crucial election sates of Michigan and Wisconsin.

"We are also suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law," deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement.

US President Donald TrumpPennsylvaniaUS Presidential Election 2020

