The Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan.

The Biden administration plans to ask Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, amid heightened tensions with China.

