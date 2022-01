Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Tensions have been increasing between Ukraine and Russia.

President Joe Biden was to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, the White House said.

"It's happening this afternoon," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Biden has been leading attempts to build a united Western front against Russian military pressure on Ukraine, which has angered Moscow by seeking to integrate with the West.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)