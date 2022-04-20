Biden Says US Will Send More Artillery To Ukraine To Fight Against Russia

Last week, Biden had announced $800 million in new military aid to Ukraine.

The United States will send more artillery to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday, following his call earlier with allied leaders over Russia's invasion.

Asked if the United States would be sending more artillery to Ukraine, Biden said yes. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki earlier told reporters traveling with Biden to New Hampshire that the administration would continue to provide more ammunition and other military assistance.

