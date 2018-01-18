Donald Trump To Speak At Anti-Abortion Rally In Washington On Friday

Trump "will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life from the White House live via satellite," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told Wednesday's news briefing.
Last year, Vice President Mike Pence spoke during the 44th edition of the rally on the National Mall, near the White House, hailing what he called a "historic" time for the movement.
Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway also gave a speech at the event, held one week after Trump's inauguration.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)