Trump Threatens To Hold Back Michigan Funding Over Mail-In Voting

"This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!" Trump wrote in a tweet.

Michigan's plan to send mail-in voting applications to all state voters is illegal, said Trump. (File)

Washington:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Michigan's plan to send mail-in voting applications to all voters in the state illegal, without citing a specific law, and threatened to withhold funding to the state

