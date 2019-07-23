Donald Trump Accepts Imran Khan's Invitation To Visit Pakistan: Report

US President Trump with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday. (Reuters)

Pakistan said today that US President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to visit the country.

The visit will make Mr Trump the sixth US president after George W Bush to visit the South Asian nation after a gap of over a decade.

Mr Bush visited Islamabad on March 2006 when Pakistan was under the military rule of then president Pervez Musharraf.

Addressing a press conference in Washington, Pakistan's Foreign Minister FM Qureshi said the matters pertaining to Mr Trump's visit will be agreed upon soon, Pakistani news channel Geo News reported.

The US president has accepted the offer to visit Pakistan upon the invitation extended by Prime Minister Khan, the report said.

On Monday, the US president, while responding to a question on whether he would like to visit Pakistan, jibed that Mr Khan had not yet extended any invitation to him but, if given, he would definitely accept it.

"Well, I can't say that yet because, so far, he has not extended me an invitation," Mr Trump said in humour. "And after today's meeting, maybe he won't. But I have a feeling he might. Yes, I'd love to go Pakistan at the right time," he said.

Imran Khan is on a three-day visit to Washington. He met Mr Trump at the White House on Monday.

