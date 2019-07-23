Peaceful Neighbourhood Pakistan's Priority, Imran Khan Tells Trump

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is ona three-day visit to US. (AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told US President Donald Trump that normal ties with India will be beneficial for both the countries, asserting that a "peaceful neighbourhood" was the priority of his foreign policy.

The meeting between Imran Khan and Donald Trump at the White House on Monday was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since 2015, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Imran Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, underlined in his talks with Donald Trump that "Pakistan would continue to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve longstanding disputes, including Kashmir," it said.

He said that a "peaceful neighbourhood" was a priority of Pakistan's foreign policy, it said.

"The Prime Minister said Pakistan was convinced that normalisation of relations with India would be mutually beneficial for the two countries," Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

The two leaders held comprehensive discussions with a focus on building a broad-based and enduring partnership between Pakistan and the US and strengthening cooperation between the two countries to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity in South Asia.

They reviewed progress of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

