US-Nigeria Joint Strikes Kill 175 ISIS Terrorists, Says Nigerian Army

The Nigerian military said Tuesday that joint airstrikes it launched with US forces at the weekend have killed 175 jihadists from the Islamic State group in Nigeria, including the group's global second-in -command.

US and Nigerian militaries killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, an IS leader described as the "most active terrorist" in the world, at a remote village in northeastern Nigeria last weekend.

"It will be recalled that the joint strikes started a few days ago. As of 19 May 2026, assessments indicate that 175 ISIS militants have been eliminated from the battlefield," the Defence Headquarters said in a statement, using another name for the jihadists.

"The joint strikes have resulted in the destruction of ISIS checkpoints, weapons caches, logistical hubs, military equipment and financial networks used to sustain terrorist operations," it added.

As director of global operations for IS, the slain al-Minuki provided strategic guidance on media and financial operations and "the development and manufacturing of weapons, explosives and drones", according to the Nigerian military and the US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Nigeria has long battled jihadist insurgents, including Boko Haram and regional offshoots of the IS organisation, primarily the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

West Africa has become the world's most active zone of Islamist militancy, according to a recent report by global conflict monitor ACLED, which showed that Islamic State activity in Africa hit a record high in the first quarter of 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)