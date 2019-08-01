US Navy Fighter Jet Crashes In California Desert, Fate Of Pilot Unknown

The cause of the incident near Death Valley was under investigation

A US military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday in the California desert near a Navy air station, military officials said, leaving the fate of the pilot unknown.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet went down at about 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT), Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, public affairs officer for the Joint Strike Fighter Wing, said in a written statement.

Bock said search and rescue crews were on the scene of the crash, east of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California.

The cause of the incident near Death Valley was under investigation, she said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.