US Military Says ISIS Terrorist Captured In Helicopter Raid In Syria

The helicopter raid led to the capture of an ISIS official identified as Batar.

The United States military on Saturday announced that it conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria that yielded the capture of a top ISIS official. In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its forces worked with the Syrian military to conduct a helicopter raid which led to the capture of an ISIS official identified as Batar.

As per the press note, Batar was an ISIS Syria Province Official who was "involved in planning attacks on SDF-guarded detention centres and manufacturing improvised explosive devices". "Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution," the statement added.

On the morning of 18 Feb, US and SDF forces conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria, capturing an ISIS official. pic.twitter.com/OMprEZmdCX — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 18, 2023

No civilians, Syrian soldiers, or US forces were killed or injured during the raid, the press release said.

Shortly after, CENTCOM issued another statement in which it said that coalition forces had been attacked by rockets in northeast Syria on Saturday evening. "No US or Coalition troops were killed or wounded and there was no damage to Coalition infrastructure or equipment," the officials added. US forces in northeast Syria are still investigating the incident. "There are no claims of claims of responsibility at this time," the statement read.

In the evening of February 18th, a rocket attack targeted Coalition Forces at Green Village in northeast Syria. pic.twitter.com/nPRWu3qxZG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 18, 2023

Meanwhile, as per Fox News, the news of the successful raid in Syria comes a day after CENTCOM announced that four US service members were injured during a raid that left senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi dead. "Hamza al-Homsi oversaw the group's deadly terrorist network in eastern Syria before he was killed in the raid," a CENTCOM spokesman told the outlet.

US military informed that all four US service members, along with a working dog, were being treated for their injuries at a US medical facility in Iraq.