A man living with Alzheimer's disease unexpectedly found himself far from home after driving away without his family knowing where he was going. However, what happened next turned into an emotional story when a stranger found him sitting at an old piano and playing music perfectly, helping him reunite with his family, according to People.

Frank Grow, a former musician, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease about six years ago. His daughter, Henkin, said he went missing after she briefly stepped away from their car.

Henkin said she was gone for only two minutes, but when she returned, the car had disappeared.

She added that she panicked because she did not know how far he had driven.

Alzheimer's is a progressive brain disorder that damages nerve cells. According to the Alzheimer's Association, it affects a person's memory, thinking, reasoning and ability to carry out everyday activities.

Grow was eventually found by Philadelphia resident Angelo Torres, who noticed that the elderly man appeared confused and disoriented on his street.

Torres approached him and asked whether he was okay. Grow replied that he was not feeling okay, as he was unsure of his situation.

There was an old piano on Torres' lawn, and the instrument appeared to bring back memories of Grow's days as a working musician. He sat down and started playing the piano.

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Torres recorded the moment and introduced Grow as his friend Frank, even though they had only just met. Grow was also seen smiling at the camera while playing the instrument.

Torres wanted to help Grow find his family but could not find any identification on him. He then checked the Nissan Sentra that Grow had arrived in.

After looking through the car, Torres found an old invoice inside the trunk. The document had Henkin's phone number, giving him a way to contact the family.

Henkin told NBC Philadelphia that she received a call from an unknown Philadelphia number at around 1 pm. A man named Angelo asked her whether she knew Frank, and she immediately confirmed that he was her father.

She also recalled hearing her father in the background during the call.

After being reunited with his family, Grow explained that he had driven away because he wanted to visit his childhood home in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Henkin described the incident as a miracle and thanked Torres for helping him, adding that there were still good people in the world.

The incident also held a personal meaning for Torres. He had lost his own father around the same time Grow was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Torres said he had been thinking about his father throughout the week. When Grow suddenly appeared in his life, he felt as if his father had returned in another form.

The unexpected meeting became a special moment for both families, with Torres' quick thinking helping Grow find his way back to his loved ones.