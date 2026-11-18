Scientists are experimenting with a new drug that offers a new lead in fight against Alzheimer's. The drug has been likened to Viagra because it relaxes the blood vessels and increases blood flow to the brain. A study mentions the discovery claiming it can reduce the cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by almost a third. The experiments on the drug called AR1001 have been going on more than one year but scientists are conducting additional research before clearing it for public.

The trial is being conducted across 13 countries.

Experts who read about the discovery called it "exciting" and "promising" and hope it signals the arrival of a "totally new treatment" for Alzheimer's, as per a report in The Guardian.

AR1001 is being compared to Viagra because it is a phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor and from the same family of medicines.

"AR1001 is from the same family of medicines as Viagra, but it is being developed specifically for Alzheimer's disease. People should not take Viagra to try to treat Alzheimer's," said Dr Richard Oakley, Associate Director for Research and Innovation at Alzheimer's Society.

He said it a once-a-day tablet and could make treatment simpler.

"Research is making huge progress and will beat dementia - and as more potential treatments emerge, it's more important than ever that people get an early and accurate dementia diagnosis so they can benefit from them. 'We look forward to seeing the full results from this trial and how this drug progresses," he Dr Oakley.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, irreversible brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking skills, and the ability to carry out simple daily tasks. It is the most common cause of dementia in older adults, accounting for 60 per cent to 70 per cent of cases, though it is not a normal part of aging.

AR1001 is synthesised by South Korean company AriBio. The company said it slowed down symptoms of Alzheimer's in 604 people not taking any other drug.

The drug didn't seem to be effective for people taking other drugs for Alzheimer's. Researchers are investigating it further to make it suitable for other patients of the disease.