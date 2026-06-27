US Man Sues DraftKings After Gambling Away Rs 18.8 Crore Wedding Fund

A US man has sued DraftKings after wagering and losing more than Rs 18.8 crore ($2 million). Chicago-based Dane Miller, an account holder on the platform since 2020, has alleged that the online sportsbook ignored clear signs of his severe gambling addiction. The massive financial losses devastated his life, draining his wedding fund and costing him his job. It ultimately drove him to the brink of suicide before he finally received professional help. His lawsuit claims the company failed in its duty to protect vulnerable users.

According to the court filings accessed by The Independent, Miller also alleged that the platform accelerated his addiction by eliminating safeguards while disingenuously “touting a commitment to ‘responsible gaming.'”

Miller was designated a DraftKings “VIP”, and he received various benefits to increase his betting, including tickets to a suite at the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field.

“DraftKings quickly realised the potential in Miller and crowned him as a VIP in May 2021. As a VIP, DraftKings showered Miller with many lucrative ‘perks' including but not limited to promotions, profit boosts, free bets, DK cash, deposit matches and tickets to professional sporting events.”

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Miller took personal loans, utilised credit cards and used funding from his wedding to fund his frequent sports betting. In September 2024, Miller lost his job once his employer realised his constant betting was an issue. The following month, Miller drafted a suicide note and was subsequently hospitalised with severe suicidal ideation.

After being discharged in November, Miller almost immediately relapsed and reinstalled the DraftKings app on his phone, and started placing the bets, the lawsuit added.

Miller's complaint asserts that DraftKings employed "personalised algorithms that reinforce illusions of control". It also anticipates a user's exact moment of emotional vulnerability and provides stimuli to maintain engagement.

“This results in users overestimating their skill and the probability of winning, which leads to increased engagement and a continual loop of chasing losses, a hallmark of the transition from recreational to disordered gambling," the complaint added.