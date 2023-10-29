US Man Missing For 2 Weeks At Sea Found Alive, Ate Salmon To Survive

The man was taken to a hospital in Tofino, British Columbia

In an astonishing turn of events, a fisherman who was missing for two weeks has been found alive floating in a life raft about 110 km off the west coast of the US.

The US Coast Guard said the search for the missing fishermen was suspended a day earlier, the Morning News reported. The rescuers said the man survived by eating salmon throughout these days.

The man who was not identified, had left Grays Harbor in Washington state on October 12 on the ship.

King-TV in Seattle has identified the rescuers as Ryan Planes and his uncle John from Sooke, a town on Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

"I saw what looked like a life raft in the distance and ran inside and put the binoculars on him and then he shot off a flare," Ryan told the network.

"We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and it was emotional," John continued.

The man told the rescuers that he had been alone on the raft for 13 days and he ate salmon to survive.

"We made him breakfast. He drank three bottles of water," he continued. "He was pretty hungry, poor guy."

Officials said that he was transported back to shore by the Canadian Coast Guard and another Canadian rescue agency.

King-TV reported that the man was taken to a hospital in Tofino, British Columbia, for further treatment.

The officials said that the man was meant to return on October 15.