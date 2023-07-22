US Man Killed Wife While Cleaning Gun Then Turned Weapon On Himself: Cops

The 61-year-old taught concealed carry classes at a suburban Chicago facility.

A man in the United States who taught firearm training classes accidentally shot and killed his wife while cleaning his gun and then turned the weapon on himself and died by suicide. According to New York Post, the incident took place last week on July 15 in Chicago. 61-year-old Simeon Hendrickson was working on one of his guns at his home when it accidentally discharged and the bullet struck his wife, Laurie Hendrickson, 60.

"Simeon Hendrickson then took his own life with the handgun and was pronounced dead at the scene," police said, as per the outlet.

It was unclear if Mr Simeone called the cops, or if one of his neighbours heard the gunfire and called for help. According to People, police went to the home for a report of a man who accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun and while on the way, "additional information indicated two shots had possibly been fired and a second person may have been shot".

The cops said that while Mr Simrion was pronounced dead on the scene, his wife was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Girl, 10, Has Visited 50 Countries Without Missing A School Day. Her Story Is Now Viral

Their son grieved the loss of his parents in a Facebook post. "They were loved and respected by many and were the greatest parents anyone could have ever ask for," Derek Hendrickson wrote.

According to public posts on Mr Simeon's Facebook page, the 61-year-old taught concealed carry classes at a suburban Chicago facility.

Meanwhile, this is not the first accidental gun death in the United States. Earlier this month, a 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their one-year-old sister with a handgun in California. The incident was reported from Fallbrook in San Diego County. The local police responded to a call from the child on Monday morning.

Upon arrival, they found that the 3-year-old child had accidentally shot and killed their one-year-old sister. The child had found an unsecured handgun in the home and was able to access it.