3-Year-Old Child Shoots Dead One-Year-Old Sister In US: Report

The 1-year-old was found with a head injury.

A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed their one-year-old sister with a handgun on Monday in the US state of California.

The incident was reported from Fallbrook in San Diego County. The local police responded to a call from the child on Monday morning. Upon arrival, they found that the 3-year-old child had accidentally shot and killed their one-year-old sister. The child had found an unsecured handgun in the home and was able to access it.

The one-year-old was found with a head injury. Fire department personnel transported the child to Palomar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:30 am.

Further details are awaited.

