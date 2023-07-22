Indian-Origin Girl, 10, Has Visited 50 Countries Without Missing School Day. Her Story Is Now Viral

Aditi's parents estimate they spend 20,000 Pounds a year on travel.

A 10-year-old girl, Aditi Tripathi, has already visited 50 countries with her globetrotting parents, that too without missing a single day of school. According to Yahoo Life UK, Aditi, who lives in South London with her father Deepak and mother Avilasha, has travelled to most of Europe and has even been to places like Nepal, Singapore and Thailand.

According to the outlet, Aditi's parents decided early on that they wanted their child to be a well-travelled individual. They wanted her to experience the world and understand different cultures, foods and people, without losing any progress at school. So they devised a plan and started travelling during every school holiday and even started utilising bank holidays. Aditi's parents estimate they spend 20,000 Pounds (over Rs 21 Lakhs) a year on travel, but they say it's worth every penny.

"She gets curious and excited seeing different cultures like in Nepal, India and Thailand. We started travelling with her when she was in nursery age three and she used to go to school for two and a half days per week," said Mr Tripathi, as per Yahoo.

"Now we pick her up straight from school on Friday and we take late night flight back at around 11pm on Sunday. Sometimes we have arrived on the Monday morning, and she goes straight to school from the airport," he added.

According to Metro, Aditi's parents work as accountants and they save throughout the year for their trips. They avoid eating out, rely on public transport, do not own a car and also work from home in order to save on commuting costs and childcare for Aditi's 2-year-old sister Advita. Before, Covid, Mr Tripathi revealed that they would travel to around 12 places in a year. Aditi has visited almost every country in Europe despite her tender age, as well as Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, he said.

"I don't have a specific favourite country or place but if I had to choose three it would be Nepal, Georgia, Armenia," Aditi said, as per the outlet. "Nepal was probably one of my favourites because I did horse riding, I went on the longest cable car, and I could see mountains like Mount Everest. I really love travelling and have loads of fun memories. I would recommend it to other children because it can really help with your social skills," she added.

Aditi's first trip was to Germany when she was aged just three. Inspired by their love of the first trip, they soon visited France, Italy and Austria too.