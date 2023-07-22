Game That Has Lasted Over 500 Virtual Years Breaks 'Football Manager' Record

Polish soccer fan Pawel Sicinski

A Polish football fan who played the video game Football Manager for 453 days and 15 hours broke a World Record.

According to the Guinness World Record, Sports Interactive's Football Manager series allows gamers to delve into the world of football management and take over their favourite teams.

However, in the virtual world, you can quite literally support your team for centuries.

Pawel Sicinski (Poland) started the journey to play the longest single game of Football Manager in January 2018 and has continued to the in-game date of May 21, 2546.

He successfully completed 25,084 matches in the game, winning 73% of them. Between the years 2114 and 2434, he played for Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjarar of Iceland during an enormous 310-year stretch of his virtual career.

"My biggest achievement was leading them to 301 national championships, 677 cups, and victories in the Champions League, Europa League, and Club World Cup," Pawel said.

"I love lesser-known leagues, and I've been interested in this league since I was a kid, plus achieving success with a practically unknown club brings so much joy and satisfaction."

Pawel also had successful spells at European giants such as PSG, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Internazionale.

Overall, his time spent on the game was 10,887 hours, equating to 453 days and 15 hours.