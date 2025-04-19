What Is 'No Mercy'? Controversial Game Glorifying Rape Taken Down By Steam

No Mercy, a violent and sexually explicit video game which glorified rape and incest has been removed from the Steam platform after receiving international backlash. The pornographic 3D game allowed players to control a charcter who rapes, tortures and kills women, including the family members as a form of punishment.

No Mercy was launched last month with its developer, Zerat Games, stating that the game contained themes such as violence, incest, blackmail, and ‘unavoidable non-consensual sex'. It was hosted on the 12+ PC gaming platform Steam, which has millions of active users, including small children.

The game encouraged players to "own" and "subdue" women whilst instructing them to "never take no for an answer".

"In this game, you'll either become every woman's worst nightmare or rather: the best d**k they'll ever have. Your goal is simple: leave no p***y non-f****d, since that's the only thing they all want. Never take 'no' for an answer," read the game's promotional material.

"Already a fan favorite in the NSFW Game Incest community. Take what's yours and show No Mercy."

However, as the controversy surrounding the game's content went viral, No Mercy was banned in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Zerat Games then removed the game from Steam, stating: "We don't intend to fight the whole world."

Before Steam removed the game, a change.org petition had been started with over 70,000 people batting for the game to be banned and purged from all platforms.

Social media users react

The majority of social media users slammed the developers for building a game that promoted violence and abuse against women.

"The fact that you can like...r*pe people, then force them to give birth, then kill them and the child??? How can anybody support that?" wrote one user, while another added: "It's pretty sad that people took the time to create/purchase games like that."

whoever played that "no mercy" game on steam needs to be investigated alongside the developers and publishers. men don't have enough with abusing us in real life, now they make games to fantasize about it too. why can't we, women, feel safe anywhere? — alba (@unhingedboa) April 10, 2025

This is not the first instance when a game with such a horrific theme has been banned. In 2019, Valve was forced to pull video game, Rape Day in which users took on the role of a sociopath who rapes women during a zombie apocalypse.