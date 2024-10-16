US Man Killed In Front Of His 3 Children During Road Rage Dispute

A road rage incident in North Carolina turned deadly when a 75-year-old man fatally shot another man on Saturday evening. According to witnesses, Terrell Eugene Giddens allegedly shot 40-year-old Jeffrey Michael Guida with a rifle after the two men pulled over and got out of their vehicles during a traffic dispute, the New York Post reported.

Giddens also reportedly fired at Mr Guida's car, which had Guida's three children - aged 13, 11, and 2 - inside. Fortunately, the children were unharmed, as confirmed by the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Also Read| US Woman, 32, Arrested For Allegedly Chopping Mother Into Pieces And Cooking Body Parts

"It certainly could have been worse if the children were injured or killed," Catawba County Sheriff's Office Capt. Aaron Turk told WBTV.

Giddens was arrested and now faces charges of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder. Witnesses said the altercation took place at the intersection of Island Point Road and North View Harbour Drive in Catawba, NC, roughly an hour outside of Charlotte.

When deputies arrived at the scene around 5 p.m., they found Mr Guida dead, but Giddens was not present. Investigators used witness accounts and a description of Giddens and his vehicle to locate him at his home on Island Point Road, where he was taken into custody.

Friends and family have since created a small memorial for Mr Guida at the location where he was killed.

"It's unbelievable, isn't it? That something like that could happen right here in my neighbourhood," neighbour Dennis Couch told WBTV.

