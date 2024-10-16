US Woman, 32, Arrested For Allegedly Chopping Mother Into Pieces And Cooking Body Parts

A woman in the United States has been arrested on allegations of killing her mother and dismembering her body. According to The Independent, the 32-year-old woman, identified as Torilena May Fields, was initially charged on Wednesday with abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and obstructing governmental operations when she was arrested in connection to the death of her mother, Trudy Fields. She allegedly stabbed and shot her mother multiple times. She is also accused of torturing and killing a dog. Authorities have hinted that further charges could be added as the investigation progresses.

According to The Independent, authorities on Wednesday said that when the worker hired to work on Trudy Fields's home arrived at the property he couldn't find the homeowner but then came across a dismembered body in the backyard. At first, he thought the remains were Trudy Fields' and called the Kentucky State Police.

Officers then responded to the scene and found a woman's body on a blood-stained mattress. Cops then spotted a second blood-stained mattress that had been dragged toward the back of the house.

After finding another woman inside the house, the troopers attempted to speak with her, but she allegedly refused to acknowledge them or allow them entry, forcing them to procure search warrants.

"Units responded and found a dead female in the backyard," KSP Trooper David Jones said in an arrest citation. "Tried to make contact with somebody at the house. The house was locked up. They backed up, and set up a perimeter. We had other units respond. Ended up getting a search warrant for the residence," he added, per the outlet.

Then, members of the state police's Special Response Team found Torilena Fields, 32, alone in the house. Police gave her multiple commands to leave her home, but she allegedly refused to comply, according to an arrest document.

Cops were eventually forced to remove the 32-year-old from her home. After taking her into custody, they discovered that parts had been removed from the body outside and were stuffed into a folded-up mattress. When they arrested Fields, she had blood on her face, hands and clothing, and when they entered the house, they found a stainless steel pot containing body parts that appeared to have been cooked in an oven.

The worker who discovered the body told the authorities that the 32-year-old had been on the property during one of his previous visits and had been "casting spells on them and was being confrontational."

Fields was also reportedly under the influence of drugs when they arrested her. She is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, torture of a dog or cat, and obstructing governmental operations. She is being held at the Bourbon Count Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.